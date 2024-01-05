Indore Shocker: Class 7 Student Jumps From 3rd Floor Of School Building To Escape Homework; Visuals Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of a school building in the G Kids International School, Nanda Nagar area of Indore, apparently because he did not complete his homework.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when he came to school, went upstairs, and jumped from the third floor. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras located in the area.

The horrific clip shows a deserted street when suddenly the boy fell down on the ground with a thud sound. A passerby promptly intervened by grasping the boy and placing him inside a waiting car to transport him urgently to the hospital.

The student's condition is said to be critical, and he has sustained severe injuries to his hands and legs.

According to police, the boy has been identified as Shaurya Chauhan, a resident of Nanda Nagar. He had not been going to school for the last two weeks. The school authority contacted the parents and informed them that Shaurya had not been coming to school for two weeks. He was tense over the schoolwork, and when he came to know that his parents had known that he was not going to school, He was afraid and took the extreme step of jumping from the school.