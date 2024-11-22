 Indore Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies At Yugpurush Dham Aashram; 12th Death In Six Months
The girl had been living at the ashram for two years.

Friday, November 22, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl passed away under mysterious conditions at the Yugpurush Dham Ashram in Indore on Friday morning. Shockingly, this is the 12th child death at the ashram in past six months.

According to the warden Asha Prajapati, the girl was physically and mentally challenged. She slept on Thursday night at her usual time after dinner. The next day when the warden tried to wake her up, she did not open her eyes. Concerned, she rushed her to the district hospital where she was declared dead.

The girl had been living at the ashram for two years. Warden Prajapati mentioned that the child had been given medication the previous night and seemed fine when she went to sleep.

She added that the girl sometimes experienced fits.

The ashram authorities have informed the girl's family, who are from Narmadapuram, but they are unable to be present immediately.

When questioned about the quality of food at the ashram and its possible connection to the girl's death, Asha Prajapati claimed that the ashram provides proper food and care for all the children.

A police officer stated that the girl was not among the children previously reported as ill at the ashram. He added that it is too early to determine if food was a factor, as many children in the ashram are already unwell, and the cause could be something else.

While the cause of death is yet to be determined, investigations are ongoing.

Previously...

Between June 27 and August 6, ten children died at the Yugpurush Ashram in Indore due to illness, with five earlier deaths reportedly concealed by the management.

A probe conducted by the district administration in July revealed that 10 children died due to contaminated water at the ashram, which led to severe diarrhoea and dehydration. Shockingly, the shelter home concealed these deaths and failed to report them to the authorities.

Following the investigation, Collector Asheesh Singh removed the shelter home’s president, secretary, and director, holding them accountable for the negligence. The recent deaths have reignited concerns about the living conditions, quality of food and care provided at the ashram.

Following this, the trust's president, secretary, and director were removed, and an FIR was lodged against them.

