Indore: Youth Stabbed In Rau Area Following Heated Argument; Accused Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed by a person following an argument between them over some issue in the Rau area, police said Thursday. The accused first made a phone call to get the location of the youth, went there and attacked him.

Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that a case has been registered against Mushtak alias Gabbar on the complaint of Abhishek Bhadouria, a resident of Silicon City. Police have also registered a case against the complainant and his friends as they had an argument before the stabbing incident on November 18.

Abhishek informed the police that he was at a bakery in Silicon City when he received a call from an unidentified number. The caller told that he is Gabbar and wanted to meet him. After getting Abhishek’s location, the accused reached there and started an argument with him. Gabbar was carrying an iron chain with which he attacked Abhishek. The situation worsened and the accused attacked Abhishek with a knife in his abdomen. He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Police said that a case was also registered against Abhishek and his friends on the complaint of the accused as he alleged that Abhishek and his friends had also thrashed him. The investigation is on into the case. It is said that a woman was the reason behind the altercation between them. However, no complaint was lodged by the woman. The accused was arrested and a knife was recovered from him. The statement of the injured person is being recorded to know the exact reason behind the incident.

Friend stabs minor boy

Another stabbing incident took place in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife by his friend near a chicken shop on Chanduwala Road. The boy informed the police that he was sitting near the shop when the accused named Oman reached there and touched the complainant’s face with his hand after touching a dog.

The complainant objected to this and an argument ensued leading to an attack with a knife on the complainant. The boy received a critical injury. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.