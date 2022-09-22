Indore: SGST raids 38 premises of pan masala and tobacco traders

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders of pan masala, cigarettes and tobacco came under the scanner of the state goods and services tax (SGST) department on Thursday. The officers conducted raids on 38 premises of traders across the state, including five locations in the city and two in Pithampur.

The action is being taken on the basis of data analysis and intelligence. Sources said here on Thursday that the searches were launched on the basis of fool-proof evidence of tax evasion generated from data analytics and intelligence.

Action is being taken at the premises of traders of Shivpuri, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Pithampur and the city. In the city, action is being carried out at the premises located in Siyaganj. Over 80 officers and staff of the SGST department are conducting the raids. Sources said that, since the action is still on, the amount of GST evasion had not yet been compiled, but it is expected that a large amount of GST evasion would emerge when the action was over.