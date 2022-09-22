e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: SGST raids 38 premises of pan masala and tobacco traders

Indore: SGST raids 38 premises of pan masala and tobacco traders

In the city, the raids were conducted at five locations and, in Pithampur, two; action is also being taken on the traders of Shivpuri, Jabalpur and Mandsaur

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders of pan masala, cigarettes and tobacco came under the scanner of the state goods and services tax (SGST) department on Thursday. The officers conducted raids on 38 premises of traders across the state, including five locations in the city and two in Pithampur.

The action is being taken on the basis of data analysis and intelligence. Sources said here on Thursday that the searches were launched on the basis of fool-proof evidence of tax evasion generated from data analytics and intelligence.

Action is being taken at the premises of traders of Shivpuri, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Pithampur and the city. In the city, action is being carried out at the premises located in Siyaganj. Over 80 officers and staff of the SGST department are conducting the raids. Sources said that, since the action is still on, the amount of GST evasion had not yet been compiled, but it is expected that a large amount of GST evasion would emerge when the action was over.

Read Also
Indore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: SGST raids 38 premises of pan masala and tobacco traders

Indore: SGST raids 38 premises of pan masala and tobacco traders

Madhya Pradesh: NIA arrests 4 PFI activists from Indore, Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: NIA arrests 4 PFI activists from Indore, Ujjain

Indore: Crime Branch and food department raid fair-price shop and godown

Indore: Crime Branch and food department raid fair-price shop and godown

Indore: Foundation laid for renovation of government school at Pagnis Paga

Indore: Foundation laid for renovation of government school at Pagnis Paga

Indore: RTO now ‘Rishwatkhor Transport Office’, says Youth Congress

Indore: RTO now ‘Rishwatkhor Transport Office’, says Youth Congress