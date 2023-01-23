Indore: Seven cattle burnt alive as shed catches fire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven cattle including two calves were burnt alive due to a fire in a shed in Navdapanth village under Chandan Nagar area, while a nearby house was also damaged by the fire.

According to the Fire Brigade Department, there was a sudden fire in a shed built near Himmatgarh cold storage in Vishnavada and in no time the fire turned huge, said officials.

According to officials the fire started late at night and gradually spread all around the shed.

When Kailash, the owner of the shed, got the news at 6 am, he reached the spot, but by then the cattle tied in the shed, including two cows, buffaloes, ox and two calves had died.

The shed was also completely damaged. Two fire tenders, which reached the spot to extinguish the fire, were also stuck in the mud around the shed and had to be taken out by the local residents. The flames were so strong that they damaged a nearby house as well. The fire brigade had to use 5,000 litres of water to control the fire.

Animals bellow for help

The locals said that when the fire started spreading in the shed the animals started bellowing for help which awakened them but they were unable to douse the fire or control it as it had turned huge by then. Soon afterwards the bellowing stopped as the animals had died.

Locals feel twigs helped fire to spread

According to the locals who were present at the spot during night, the reason for the fire is unclear but the twigs and dry grasses kept in the shed acted as fuel to the fire. Also, the shed made of tin and other inflammable products helped the fire to spread.

Police in action

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter by scanning CCTVs in the area to know whether antisocial elements were behind the fire.

