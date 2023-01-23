Indore: 3 held for breaking into 6 offices

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday arrested three youths who decamped with Rs 5.5 lakh cash and valuables from six offices situated in Navlakha area on January 20.

Police said they arrested Harsh Yadav, Harsh Thakur and Ritesh Panwar. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday last week, they had broken the channel gate and shutter locks of six offices in Navlakha Complex and stole laptops and cash of Rs 5.5 lakhs. They had targeted the offices of Bajaj Finance, HP Company and Dern Company.

The investigating team screened various CCTV footage and zeroed in on the three accused who were spotted in a garden in the Raoji Bazaar area.

Police said the three accused are drug addicts, and during questioning, they confessed their crimes.

