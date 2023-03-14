Indore: Senior doctor jumps from 3rd floor of mall to end life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor who had retired from Choithram Hospital ended his life on Monday by jumping from the third floor of the C21 Mall.

According to the police, Dr Manmohan Soni (65) jumped from the third floor of the mall which is at a height of 70 feet and landed on his head and died on the spot. He was rushed to a hospital and was declared brought dead by the doctors there.

The doctor was suffering from spinal cord disease and it is suspected that this was the reason for his suicide. Police are further probing the matter.

He left the house with his driver without having any breakfast at around 11 am on Monday morning. He asked the driver to park the vehicle outside the C-21 Mall and asked him to wait there and the doctor went inside for ‘shopping.’ The driver waited outside the mall for almost 3 hours and even talked to him once.

A few minutes after the call, he jumped from the third floor.

Salim Khan of mall management said that at around 3.15 pm, they suddenly heard screaming from the ground floor of the mall.

He said that the mall security had seen him trying to climb over the railing but he had jumped before they could reach him. Other visitors also tried to stop him but failed.

