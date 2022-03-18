Indore: Self-confidence is essential part of humanity and success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Focused on few specific points to build confidence one should first set specific pictorial goals. Self-confidence is an essential part of humanity and success. People with self-confidence generally like themselves and are willing to take risks to achieve their personal and professional goals. They think positively about the future,” said Amandeep Thind, a world-renowned speaker, trainer and empowerment coach from London while addressing a session organised by the Indore Management Association (IMA).

With over a decade’s experience, Amandeep has developed simple—yet powerful and experiential—techniques that have touched more than a million lives. For the past 14 years, his journey has always inspired people to live empowered lives. Amandeep believes that “humans are born with brilliance”. He does not believe in the old ways of teachings and has invented experiential ways of learning, that is Mind-Empowering Technology (MET), which means learning by doing. It consists of such techniques as hypnosis, simulations, discussions, exercises of all varieties and so forth.

Addressing the session, he said self-confidence was something one could improve and paint one’s goals. Building self-confidence requires one to cultivate a positive attitude about oneself and one’s social interactions, while also learning to deal with any negative emotions that arise, besides practising greater self-care. He said one should learn to set goals and take risks, as well, since meeting challenges could further improve self-confidence. Amandeep urged people to announce their goals and not dwell on the opinions of others. “Don’t seek perfection in each strike. Learn from negative experiences and rejection, but don’t dwell on them. Integrate confident habits into your life,” he said.

“Accepting that failure is inevitable, perceive problems as challenges to be resolved (not avoided) and actively identify and leverage what can be learnt through failure,” added Amandeep. He urged, “Ask questions designed to get to the heart of why you failed, what could be done differently and how you can incorporate what you’re learning into future actions.”

Prize distribution held

After the session, there was a prize distribution ceremony of the Indore Management Association’s Women’s Forum Business Idea Hunt participants for Women Entrepreneurs, which was held on February 4 and 16. Winners and participants from both the rounds graced the event

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:04 AM IST