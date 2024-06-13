Indore: Security Guard Of Private College Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Son Alleges Murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The security guard of a private college died under mysterious circumstances in the Simrol area late on Tuesday. He was found in an unconscious state and was bleeding through the head at his accommodation when someone informed his family members and took him to the hospital but it was too late. Injury marks were also found on his face. His son alleged that his father was killed by his maternal uncle, who had taken him somewhere from his place on Tuesday night.

According to the police, 45-year-old Ganesh Koge, a resident of Dhar Naka in Mhow was employed as a security guard at a college in Tillore area. He was found unconscious outside his accommodation on the college campus. The body has been sent for autopsy to know the cause of death.

Son Rahul informed media persons that he was at his place in Dhar Naka when he received a call from his friend that his father was found lying near his accommodation in Tillore. He reached there and took him to the hospital but his father could not be saved.

Ganesh was staying at the accommodation provided by the college administration to him. His sister and her husband were also staying with him there. Sister along with her husband had gone to Mhow for some work and Ganesh was alone at home. Rahul alleged that his father was taken somewhere by his maternal uncle (mother's brother) Virendra Lodh and his friend Raja Rajput around 8.30 pm. They allegedly dropped him around 1 am in an unconscious condition.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Bhabor said that they are questioning Virendra Lodh and Raja Rajput regarding the incident. They allegedly informed police that three of them met and had dinner together. Later, they left Ganesh unscathed at his place and they did not know anything about the incident.

Rahul said that some injury marks were also found on his fatherís body. He alleged that he was thrashed by them over some issue. He said that his mother had passed away due to kidney problem a few years ago but his uncle Virendra held Ganesh responsible for her death and he suspects that this was the reason his father was killed. Rahul said that his father had Rs 7000 with him as he had received his salary on Tuesday and the money was missing.