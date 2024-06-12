MP Horror! Youth Stabbed To Death Publicly By Group Of Friends In Jabalpur; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student was brutally stabbed to death publicly by four to five friends in Jabalpur. The murder was reported on Sunday night and a CCTV footage, capturing the incident, was released on Wednesday.

Caught On CCTV: Engineering Student Stabbed To Death In Public In #Jabalpur#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/B7mPG0Bn3x — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 12, 2024

The footage reveals a heated argument between two boys, which quickly escalated when three to four more youths joined in and began hitting one of the boys. Shockingly, one of them pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed the youth multiple times. Following the attack, all the boys fled the scene on separate motorcycles.

The incident occurred at Jabalpur's Mal Godam Square.

The victim identified as Anand Choudhary, a resident of Pipariya, was conversing with his friend Rahul Kushwaha at Mal Godam square. While Rahul wanted to leave, Choudhary stopped him, and at that moment, four other friends of Rahul arrived. Subsequently, all of them started hitting Chaudhary. One of the attackers, Aman Kori, took out a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Anand Chaudhary until he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The severely injured Anand Chaudhary was rushed to a government hospital in Jabalpur, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have arrested four out of six accused involved in the incident and are interrogating them. Investigations are underway regarding the other two perpetrators.

Despite the police captain's office being a short distance away from the location of the shocking incident, the criminals in Jabalpur seem to have no fear of law enforcement.