Indore: Second Round Of B Pharma, D Pharma Counselling Registrations Starts On July 22

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students have started gearing up for the second round of online admission counselling in B Pharma and D Pharma courses offered by government and private colleges as the first round is coming to a close. Registrations for the second round would commence on July 22.

The competition is tough, especially in Indore — the educational hub of the state, among students for securing berths in B Pharma courses. However, the competition is no less in D Pharma course also.

There are a total 33 colleges offering both B Pharma and D Pharma courses in the city. While the total number of seats in B Pharma course is 2,460, D Pharma programme’s total intake in the city is 1,200.

Round 1: Allotment of seats on July 21

Allotment of seats for the first round of counselling will take place on July 21. Students have to pay the fees till July 28 to confirm their admission.

The second centralised round will take place from July 22 and any errors in registrations can be edited on August 4 and 5. The choice filling will start on July 24 and will go on till August 7 and the common merit list will be published on August 8. The allotment of seats for the second round will take place on August 14.

Two rounds of College level counselling

After these two centralised rounds of online counselling, two rounds of college-level counselling (CLC) will take place for seats that remain vacant after the two centralised rounds. The registration for CLC will start on August 23 and will last till August 27.

