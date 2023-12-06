Indore: Seasonal Veggie Prices Lowered

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival of seasonal vegetables is increasing in mandi and the prices of most seasonal vegetables have reached around Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg on mandi rates but the prices of vegetables have remained a bit costlier in some areas of the city.

Vegetable supply in Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Mandi is proper due to which wholesale prices of most of the vegetables are around Rs 10 to 20 per kg. Vegetable traders said that 4 to 5 trucks of green peas are arriving daily from Jabalpur and surrounding areas, the wholesale price of which is being quoted at Rs 20 to 25 per kg. These prices of green peas are also low compared to last year. Around Diwali, it was sold for Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg but now it has come way down from it.

The arrival of vegetables like cauliflower, radish, fenugreek, green gram, carrot and other is also increasing. Despite cheap prices of vegetables, the demand in bulk remains weak and the same prices of vegetables are being quoted high in city markets at some areas.

Veggies whose prices have lowered (in mandi)

Carrot Rs 20 to Rs 25

Green gram Rs 20 to Rs 25

Fenugreek Rs 10 to Rs 15

Garadu Rs 70 to Rs 80

Green peas Rs 20 to Rs 25

Cauliflower Rs 5 to Rs 6