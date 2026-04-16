Indore School Timings Changed As Day Temperature Nears 40°C; Classes To Operate From 7 AM to 12 PM

Indore Collector Orders Change In School Timings Amid Rising Temperatures | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Collector Shivam Verma has ordered a change in school timings as the daytime temperature has reached near 40°C, affecting students’ health.

As per the official order, all government and private schools in the district from Nursery to Class 8 will now run from 7 am to 12 pm. However, exams will be held as per the already scheduled timings.

All Anganwadi centers in Indore will operate from 8:30 am to 11:30 am for children. Other work of staff will continue as usual.

This order has come into effect immediately from Thursday.

Weather in coming days

The weather department has issued a heat wave alert for 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday - the first such large alert this season by IMD Bhopal. Hot winds are expected to affect several districts for the next four days.

These districts include Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Earlier, heat wave-like conditions were already seen in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Mandla. The department noted that intense heat is common in the second half of April, and temperatures have been rising steadily since April 10.

Advisory issued to stay safe from heat

As temperatures rise, the weather department has issued an advisory. People are advised to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Avoid staying in direct sunlight for long hours, especially in the afternoon. Wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes. Extra care is advised for children and the elderly.