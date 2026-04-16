10th And 12th Students' Answer Sheets – Retotaling Or A Second Exam? Students Appear Confused In MP

Students' Answer Sheet – Retotaling Or A Second Exam? Students Appear Confused In MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confusion prevails among Class 10 and 12 students over the options given to them. The dilemma is whether to apply for answer sheet retotalling or opt for the second main examination as the Board of Secondary Education’s timelines for both the processes overlap.

The board gave students nine days to apply for answer sheet verification or retotalling of marks. However, only seven days between April 15 and April 22 have been allotted for filling the examination form for the second main examination.

The issue is compounded as the results of retotalling will be declared only after the deadline for submitting examination forms. As a result, students who apply for retotalling cannot assess their revised marks before deciding whether to appear for the second examination.

Sources close to the board said this gap occurred due to scheduling decisions taken earlier. “The board had planned the second examination schedule in advance while the result declaration date was finalised later, which led to the overlap.”

The second main examination will begin on May 7. The Class 12 examinations will be conducted from May 7 to May 25 while Class 10 examinations will be held from May 7 to May 19.