Madhya Pradesh April 16, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave Alert In 16 MP Districts As Temperatures Cross 40°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heatwave alert has been issued in 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, marking the first time this season that so many districts are under warning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhopal.

The affected districts include Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Some areas like Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Mandla had already been experiencing heatwave-like conditions. The IMD has warned that hot winds will continue to affect several parts of the state for the next four days.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, intense heat is common during the second half of April. This year, the first nine days of the month saw storms, rain, and hail, but temperatures started rising sharply after April 10.

The IMD also mentioned that a new weather system is becoming active on April 16, but it is weak and will mainly affect the western Himalayan region. At present, a trough system is active in the region.

As the heat increases, the weather department has issued an advisory asking people to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoid going out in the sun for long hours during the afternoon, and wear light-colored cotton clothes. Special care has been advised for children and elderly people.

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Temperature records

On Wednesday, heat conditions intensified across the state, with temperatures crossing 40°C in 25 cities for the first time this season.

Cities like Indore and Gwalior also recorded their highest temperatures so far, crossing the 40°C mark. Due to the rising heat, school timings have been changed in places like Burhanpur, Harda, and Ratlam.

Naugaon in Chhatarpur district was the hottest place, recording a maximum temperature of 42.4°C.

Khajuraho recorded 42.2°C, Ratlam 42°C, and Narmadapuram 41.8°C. Several other cities, including Satna, Mandla, Sidhi, and Shajapur, also reported temperatures above 41°C. Among major cities, Indore recorded 40°C, Gwalior 40.2°C, Bhopal 39.5°C, Ujjain 39.7°C, and Jabalpur 39.9°C.