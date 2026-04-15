BJP Ready With 33% Quota, But Its Core Committee Has Only Two Women Members | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is celebrating the 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha even before Parliament has passed the bill.

The party decided to give a 33% reservation to women for various positions in the organisation. Yet, the number of women members in the core committee is just two.

The 20-member core committee has only two women members, Minister Sampattiya Uike and the party's state general secretary Lata Wankhede.

The BJP has a large team of women leaders, but they are not part of the decision-making process.

The party has women leaders like Nirmala Bhuria, Krishna Gaur, former minister Archana Chitnis, MP Himadri Singh, RS member Maya Narolia, chairperson of the women's wing Ashwini Paranjape, and others.

Yet, the party has not included them in any important committees. Among the office-bearers in the state and district committees, women are holding one-third of the positions.

The party plans to give one-third of the positions to women in the party's state executive committee, which is being formed. But this rule does not seem to be applicable to the core committee.

Many senior leaders out of core committee

Many senior leaders are out of the BJP's core committee. The senior-most legislator Gopal Bhargava, former minister Jayant Malaiya, Ajay Vishnoi, Nagendra Singh, and Bhupendra Singh, whom the party did not give ministerial berths, have now kept them out of the committee.

CM to interact with party leaders during his trip to districts

As the local leaders of the BJP feel ignored during the chief minister's trips to districts, he plans to interact with them for 15 minutes.

The issue figured in the core committee meeting on Tuesday: though the CM frequently visits districts, he is unable to talk to the party workers.

The core committee suggested the CM meet the party office-bearers and Mandal president in the green room for a few minutes during his visit to districts.

According to sources, the party is gearing up to carry out the suggestion and introduce the district-level leaders to the CM during his trip.

The role of the district administration has become more important than that of the party leaders in any event being organised in a district. So, the officials of the district administration overshadow the party leaders and workers in any function.

The BJP wants the leaders of the organisation to get importance with the public representatives at any event.