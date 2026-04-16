MP, UP At Loggerheads Over Power Sharing From Morena Plant | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh (UP) have reached a point of contention regarding the distribution of power from the 2,000 MW Ultra Mega Renewal Energy Power Park in Morena. Under the proposed rotational power sharing model, UP has requested green energy supply only during peak periods, stating it does not require power during the day.

The issue emerged during a review meeting of new and renewable energy department chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday. Yadav said the interests of Madhya Pradesh should be protected under the project.

The department officials stated they are attempting to convince UP to purchase the power produced during its specific rotational period. "A discussion is underway with UP besides Odisha, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar to sell daytime power if UP does not procure it," a senior department officer said.

Under the current agreement, Madhya Pradesh will purchase solar energy from the Morena plant from October to March, while UP is scheduled to procure energy from April to September. However, UP officials argue that cheaper energy is available during the day from other sources, making the Morena plant's daytime output unnecessary for their requirements.