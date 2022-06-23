e-Paper Get App

Indore: School teacher suspended for backing political party

He was inefficient in performing his official functions, not fully devoted to his duties and indisciplined and autocratic towards his official duties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh has suspended Suresh Yadav, a government secondary teacher, with immediate effect for promoting a political party.

Yadav is posted as a secondary teacher in the Government Gurukulam Residential School, located in Morod village. He was inefficient in performing his official functions, not fully devoted to his duties and indisciplined and autocratic towards his official duties.

While on duty as a government servant, he had relations with a particular political party and promoted it on social media. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be the city office of assistant commissioner, tribal affairs department.

