Indore Scam Alert! 'Earn By Giving 5-Star Ratings To Hotels,' Youth Duped Of Over ₹3 Lakh After Fraudsters Lure Him Into 'Easy Money' Trap

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was duped of ₹3.12 lakh in an online fraud in Indore after scammers promised him commission for giving 5-star ratings to hotels and properties through Telegram.

The incident took place in the Lasudia area and the matter has now reached the cyber cell.

According to police, the victim Vinay Kumar received a message on November 23, 2025 in the name of Bajaj Finserv. The message claimed that he could earn money by giving online ratings daily.

Initially, the accused asked him to deposit small amounts. Later, they convinced him to transfer larger sums by promising higher incentives. Police said the fraudsters first got around ₹1.62 lakh deposited into different accounts. After that, they kept asking for more money.

A woman from the team, identified as Preeti allegedly told him that if he deposited another ₹1 lakh, the full amount would be returned along with the promised incentive.

When Vinay became suspicious, he contacted HDFC Bank and tried to stop the transactions. He then filed a complaint with the cyber cell. According to the victim, he has lost about ₹3.12 lakh. The accused later blocked him on WhatsApp and Telegram.

Similar Incident

In another case, a young woman named Parul reported that she was cheated of about ₹18.81 lakh in Indore. According to police, she alleged that a man identified as Shubham Gupta transferred the money from her bank account through several transactions.

The accused reportedly took advantage of their acquaintance and gradually moved the money from her account without her realising the fraud initially.

Later, when she checked the transactions, she discovered that a large amount had been withdrawn. Following this, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case and the cyber cell has started investigating both incidents.