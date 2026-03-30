MP News: Thief Caught After Bike Runs Out Of Petrol In Jabalpur; Aides Ditch Him & Flee; Later Arrested

MP News: Group Of Theives Abandons Accomplice After Petrol Drys Out Amid Robbery In Jabalpur, 5 Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A hilariously failed attempt of robbery was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. A thief was caught and punished by the locals after his bike ran out of control. The accused, along with his gang, had stolen cash and was in a bid to flee, when his bike ditched him last minute.

According to information, 5 robbers on 3 bikes looted cash, a laptop, and important documents from a man.

The victim, Hemendra Patel (34), works as a collection agent for a TVS company and travels to villages to collect installment payments.

On March 27, while returning from a village after work, 2 men stopped him asking for petrol, saying their mother was ill.

When he refused, they forcefully stopped him. Soon, 3 more accomplices arrived. The group beat him and robbed ₹27,500, his laptop, and documents before fleeing.

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An abandoned accomplice!

As the robbers tried to escape, villagers started chasing them. After a short distance, one of their bikes ran out of petrol. The riding pillion managed to escape as he jumped onto another bike, however the rider was left behind and caught by the villagers.

The villagers tied him up and informed the police. After initial questioning, he revealed the names and details of his accomplices.

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All accused arrested

Police from Katangi Police Station arrested 4 more accused based on his information. All the suspects are from nearby areas like Patan and Damoh.

The police have recovered the stolen cash, laptop, and documents. They are now investigating if the gang was involved in other robberies as well.

Police said the group had planned the robbery a day earlier after drinking together. They were hiding near the village, waiting for a target, when they spotted Hemendra.