Indore: SC admits SLP against HC verdict given on govt land

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): With the tireless efforts of the revenue department, the Supreme Court admitted a special leave petition (SLP) on Thursday regarding 10.081 hectares of government agricultural land of the Shri Khedapati Hanuman Temple located in Depalpur village. The current price of the land is approximately Rs 25 crore.

The Indore Bench of MP High Court passed a judgment against the government side on June 14, 2013. The appeal was quashed only on the basis that the name of the collector as the manager of the land is mentioned in the revenue records without taking on record the view of the priest of the temple.

On this basis, the land of the Shri Khedapati Hanuman Temple was considered private land. By appointing ADM Rajesh Rathod as officer-in-charge of the case, collector Manish Singh had directed him to file an SLP in the Supreme Court.