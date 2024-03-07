Indore: Saree Walkathon Today, 25K Women Likely To Participate

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a walkathon of women in traditional ‘saree’ in the city on March 7. More than 25k women wearing sarees are likely to participate in the walkathon. It will begin and end at the Nehru Stadium.

Extensive preparations have been made for this unique and innovative event. Collector Asheesh Singh reached the Nehru Stadium and took stock of preparations and finalised them on Wednesday. On the eve of International Women's Day, the event is being organised under Van Bharat Abhiyan with the aim of self-reliant women wearing sarees with pride. On this occasion, it was said that the walkathon will begin from 4 pm from the Nehru Stadium. It will end at the stadium itself. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will attend the programme as the chief guest. In the programme, appointment letters will also be given to the youth selected in the employment fair for disabled people organised in the city on the initiative of collector Singh.

Schedule of CM visit

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Thursday at 5:40 pm. He will participate in the state-level Saree Walkathon organised at the Nehru Stadium here. After the programme he will leave for Bhopal by air at 7:15 pm.