Indore: Sahodaya swimming competition concludes

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of Sahodaya Samagam, a swimming competition organized by Golden International School was held on Saturday. In this event, Emeralds Heights won overall championship while Shishu Kunj stood second.

The prize distribution was done by former diving player and Vikram Awardee Vivek Rishi, School Principal Reena Khurana and school director Gopal Agarwal. On this occasion, Sagar Tode, Mohit Imoliya, Santosh Yadav, Lata Wadkar and Akash Bhaniya were present.

The winners are -

Pradyuman Singh Rathore (Emerald Heights).Anvisha Borasi (Shisukunj),Dhruv Khandelwal (Shisukunj),Bhumi Agarwal (Advance Academy),Priyamvad Singh Rathore (Emerald Heights ),Zara Rangwala (Shisukunj),Sanidhya God (Emerald Heights ),Archisha Sikdar ( Choithram),Sanvi Bhargav (Emerald Heights ),Raghav Agarwal (Emerald Heights),Mishti Ghatiwala (Shishukunj).