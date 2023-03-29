Indore: RTO teams check passenger buses in various areas of city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Regional Transport Office have launched a vehicle checking drive with the twin purpose of not only taking action against errant vehicles but also collecting revenue by collecting the due tax from the vehicles.

During the drive, the RTO team even seized a bus on which a tax of Rs 5 lakh was due.

According to regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched a checking drive in different areas of the city to check passenger buses.

“We have also been focusing on collecting revenue from vehicles running without paying due taxes. Over 50 buses were checked during the drive on Tuesday for permit, insurance, and PUC certificate. We also checked to see whether they were overloading, over-speeding, or using pressure horns, etc,” the RTO said adding, “A fine of Rs 8,500 was slapped on eight buses for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. A bus was seized on which a tax of over Rs 5 lakh was due while another bus was released only when the operator paid the due tax of Rs 33,000.”

RTO Indore confident of achieving annual revenue target

Indore RTO has nearly achieved the annual revenue target of Rs 673 crores. According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they have almost achieved the revenue as over Rs 660 crores have been collected, so far. We are expecting to achieve the target. Officials also added that the vehicles coming to Indore from other states for registration and the lifetime tax collection system of commercial vehicles have made it easy for RTO to achieve the target.

