Indore: 14 papers postponed as holiday declared on April 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which had previously announced that exams won’t be cancelled even if a holiday was declared by the state government, has now postponed all papers scheduled for April 3 following Mahaveer Jayanti being announced as a holiday.

The postponement comes a day after the state government declared a holiday on April 3 citing Mahaveer Jayanti.

Earlier, the holiday was on April 4 which now stands cancelled.

On Monday, the general administration department had issued a letter to all government departments that Mahaveer Jayanti is actually falling on April 3 so it will be a holiday that day.

Citing the government order, the DAVV cancelled all exams including that of BA, BCom, BSc, MBA, MSc etc scheduled on April 3.

However, DAVV executive council member Mangal Mishra took a dig at the university administration over the issue of sharing the timetable of BCom final year wherein it was stated that the exams won’t be cancelled even if a holiday is declared by the government.