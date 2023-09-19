Indore: RTO Officials On Strike: Registration, Fitness, Licence Work Affected | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work at the local Regional Transport Office was badly hit on Monday as all road transport department officials went on an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands.

People who had come to the RTO for work related to registration, permit and fitness of vehicles had to return home empty-handed. The state-wide strike call was given by Madhya Pradesh Transport (Gazetted) Officers Association.

“We have been pressing for our demands for a long time but the government has ignored us. We have submitted several memorandums to the government on multiple forums but no action has been taken so far. Last time, we got an assurance that our demands would be fulfilled in 15 days but no action has been taken due to which we went on strike,” RTO officials said.

About 500 new vehicles are registered every day and registration of about 400 old vehicles is renewed. The work related to roughly 600 driving licence applications and around 100 fitness applications is also stuck due to the strike.

Demands

- check salary discrepancy

- cadre review - implementing a promotion system

- no deputation from other departments

- enforcement staff at district level

- not holding RTO responsible for bus accidents

- not involving RTO in other departmental works