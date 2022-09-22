e-Paper Get App
Indore: RTO now ‘Rishwatkhor Transport Office’, says Youth Congress

Activists stage demonstration against alleged corruption in the RTO

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration against ‘corruption’ at the Regional Transport Office on Thursday. Led by district president Doulat Patel, in the presence of state-in-charge Akhilesh Yadav, the party’s supporters closed the main entrance of the office and shouted slogans against the RTO.

“The RTO has turned into ‘Rishwatkhor Transport Office’ in place of Regional Transport Office. The officials and employees are corrupt and don’t work without taking bribes. We’ll continue to protest against the corruption in the RTO and will catch corrupt officials red-handed,” Patel said.

District Congress president Sadashiv Yadav, Pintu Joshi and other leaders, too, participated in the protest.



