Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the drive against passenger buses and vehicles violating motor vehicle rules, the Regional Transport Office and flying squad seized two buses and five freight vehicles plying without fitness certificates.

The team has also slapped a fine of Rs 2.51 lakh on 17 vehicles for violating norms including overloading, registration insurance, and PUC.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they are continuously taking action against errant vehicles with the help of a flying squad. The drive was launched at various places including Dewas Road, Ujjain Road, Dhar Road, Khandwa-Khargone Road, Nemawar Road, Pithampur Road, and Depalpur Road.

“We have seized two passenger buses and five freight vehicles. We have also taken against more than 17 vehicles. The buses were being checked for documents like permits, fitness, registration, insurance,

PUC, tax, and others. Our team has been taking action against overloading, driving at high speed, violation of permit conditions, driver talking on mobile while driving, pressure horn, and other violations,” Sharma said.

He also claimed that more than six buses were seized last week while over Rs 4 lakh fine was collected for violating norms.