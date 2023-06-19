 Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized

Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized

Over 2.51 lakh fine also slapped on vehicles violating norms

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the drive against passenger buses and vehicles violating motor vehicle rules, the Regional Transport Office and flying squad seized two buses and five freight vehicles plying without fitness certificates.

The team has also slapped a fine of Rs 2.51 lakh on 17 vehicles for violating norms including overloading, registration insurance, and PUC.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they are continuously taking action against errant vehicles with the help of a flying squad. The drive was launched at various places including Dewas Road, Ujjain Road, Dhar Road, Khandwa-Khargone Road, Nemawar Road, Pithampur Road, and Depalpur Road.

Read Also
Indore: PIL Demands Law To Make Child Visitation Rights Compulsory
article-image

“We have seized two passenger buses and five freight vehicles. We have also taken against more than 17 vehicles. The buses were being checked for documents like permits, fitness, registration, insurance,

PUC, tax, and others. Our team has been taking action against overloading, driving at high speed, violation of permit conditions, driver talking on mobile while driving, pressure horn, and other violations,” Sharma said.

He also claimed that more than six buses were seized last week while over Rs 4 lakh fine was collected for violating norms.

Read Also
Weather Updates: Rain In Western Part; Heat Wave In Eastern Part In MP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Senior BJP workers must guide young generation’ said Makhan Singh Chauhan

MP: 'Senior BJP workers must guide young generation’ said Makhan Singh Chauhan

MP: Highly Objectionable Audio Statements PCC Removes Ujjain Chief Ravi Bhadoria

MP: Highly Objectionable Audio Statements PCC Removes Ujjain Chief Ravi Bhadoria

Madhya Pradesh: Nath To Address Party Workers In Mahidpur Today

Madhya Pradesh: Nath To Address Party Workers In Mahidpur Today

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: Tejaswa From Indore Tops IIT Kanpur Zone

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: Tejaswa From Indore Tops IIT Kanpur Zone

Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized

Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized