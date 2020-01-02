Indore: RSS Chief Bhagwat and 3 other top brass arrived city

Indore: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and 3 other top brass leader of the organization arrived to the city on Thursday. A 5 days confidential meeting of the RSS all India representatives will begin from Friday in the city.

Sources informed that along with Bhagwat, RSS top leaders Dattatrey Hosbole, Krishna Raoji and Suresh Soni arrived the city on Thursday. RSS Deputy Chief Bhaiyaji Joshi will be arriving on Friday morning. Sources informed that from Friday the meeting of the all India representative of RSS will begin at hotel Omni Residency. This will be a totally close door meeting, where the discussion on contemporary issues will be done.

Bhagwat inaugurate Dharmashala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates a dharmashala in Nath Mandir premise on Thursday evening. Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also present there. A large number of follower of Nath sect was also present on this occasion.