Indore: Rs. 80 lakh ration exposed, FIR to be lodged against previous District controller and civil supply officer

Indore: District Collector of Indore Manish Singh exposed a ration scam of over Rs 80 lakh on Tuesday. FIR on ration mafia along with suspended food controller and civil supply officer to be lodged.

Collector Manish Singh informed the media that more than 51 thousand kilograms of ration has been grabbed by the mafias. In this case, the action under NSA will be initiated against ration mafia Bharat