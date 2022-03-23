Indore: Rs 1.22L returned to fraud victim in hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch, on Wednesday, managed to return Rs 1.22 lakh to a person who was duped by a conman on the promise of extending the subscription of an OTT platform. The accused had sent a link to the victim’s mobile phone and he had hacked the details of his credit card.

According to DCP (Crime) Nimish Agrawal, a certain Vikram lodged a complaint that Rs 1.22 lakh was stolen from his account by a person who had sent him a link for an OTT platform subscription extension. The complainant had opened the link and filled in the details of his credit card to extend the subscription. After receiving money, the accused had transferred the amount to another e-wallet.

After receiving the complaint, the cell officials started an investigation and contacted the e-wallet companies to stop the transaction. Thus, the officials managed to recover and return the entire amount to the original payment mode of the complainant within hours.

DCP Agrawal urged people not to open unidentified links received through SMS or other social media accounts. “Don’t share personal information with anyone over phone to avoid online frauds. Inform immediately on the cyber helpline number (7049124445) being operated by the Crime Branch,” Agrawal cautioned.

