Indore: RRCAT To Celebrate Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha Birth Anniversary On October 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the visionary nuclear physicist who is well known as the father of the Indian nuclear program, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has organised a special lecture and event on Oct 30.

Dr Bhabha, born on 30 October 1909, was an Indian nuclear physicist who is widely credited as the "Father of the Indian nuclear programme".

Every year, the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhabha, is celebrated in various Department of Atomic Energy Units across the country. This RRCAT will celebrate it as the "Homi Bhabha Day@RRCAT-2023" on Oct 30, 2023. On this occasion, Dr CK Asnani, Chairman & Managing Director of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), Jaduguda, will be the Chief Guest of the Function. He will deliver the keynote lecture on the Homi Bhabha Day @ RRCAT-2023. The title of the lecture is "Indian Nuclear Program: in-tandem with the strategy of the greatest visionary Dr. Homi J. Bhabha."

