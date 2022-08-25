Indore: RRCAT organises interaction meet

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day interaction meet on fostering RRCAT-Industry Partnership with Technology Transfer Incubation was organised at RRCAT convention centre in Indore on Wednesday as part of DAE Iconic Week celebration under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The objective of the meet was to familiarise the industrial sector with DAE and RRCAT activities and new initiatives towards technology transfer and incubation.

Seventy representatives from various start-ups and different industrial sectors working on various domains including automobile, metal-processing, manufacturing, food processing, advanced instrumentation, electrical power supply, solar product, farming, jewellery, software development and others participated in the meet.

During the inaugural address, Dr Shankar V Nakhe, director RRCAT, described the recent developments leading to special emphasis on technology transfer and incubation for self-reliance and employment generation through partnership with industries using DAE technologies and expertise.

He invited industries to explore the possibilities of working together to deliver right product at the right place and at the right time. Shrikrishna Gupta, Raja Ramanna Fellow presented an overview of DAE contribution for nation-building in various domains of life. The special contributions of RRCAT in the field of lasers, accelerators and associated technologies through R&D programmes were highlighted by G Mundra, director, Technology Development and Support Group, RRCAT.

Dr CP Paul, Convenor Incubation Centre-RRCAT introduced the participants to DAE Technology Transfer and Incubation Framework. Dr Paul also spoke about various partnership opportunities available to the industries through the incubation centre to achieve the mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

During an open interaction session, the participants actively discussed various issues pertaining to special promotion of start-ups, exclusive licensing of technologies, the effect of irrigated food products and compact energy storage devices. The participants also visited various indigenously developed facilities for vacuum brazing; liquid nitrogen based refrigeration, laser additive manufacturing, laser cutting and welding and synchrotron radiation source (Indus-2). This was the first interaction meet with the industries through incubation centres to foster strong and long-term relationship and utilise the DAE technology and expertise. Industry participants expressed that they will come up with technology transfer and incubation proposals for the development of commercially viable products.

Read Also Bhopal: Pension of lakhs of retired bankers not updated for 25 yrs