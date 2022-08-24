Bhopal: Pension of lakhs of retired bankers not updated for 25 yrs

All India Bank Retirees Federation, S M Deshpande addressing the 9th general body meeting of MP Central Bank Retired Employees Association (MPCBREA) at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan, in the city on Wednesday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Over four lakh retired bank employees are distressed on account of their pension not being updated for more than 25 years, said the president of All India Bank Retirees Federation, S M Deshpande.

Deshpande was speaking at the 9th general body meeting of MP Central Bank Retired Employees Association (MPCBREA) at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan, in the city on Wednesday.

He also expressed the urgency of providing an affordable-premium mediclaim scheme for the bank retirees and demanded free medical cover of at least Rs 2 lakhs for all Bank retirees.

Presently the full premium of mediclaim is borne by the bank retirees, unlike the working Bank employees whose premium is borne by the banks, he added.

Despande inaugurated the event. General Manager and Zonal Head, Central Bank Of India, Tarsem Singh Zira was the chief guest. President MPCBREA Shyam Kasture chaired the conference.

Zira said that the bank has a grievance redressal mechanism in place for resolving the problems of retired employees and informed that the Central Bank has treated all retired bank employees as its DSA.

NK lyer proposed a vote of thanks. About 300 Bank retirees from Madhya Pradesh attended the conference.