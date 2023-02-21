Indore: Robert Nursing Home to be upgraded to 100-bed facility

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to enhance facilities for poor patients, administration has decided to upgrade the Robert Nursing Home as a 100-bed facility hospital. The governing body has also decided to develop a new operation theatre with advanced facilities in the hospital.

During a meeting of the governing body, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma discussed the possibilities of expansion of the hospital and directed that the hospital should be upgraded to have a capacity of 100 beds. He also directed that there should be a new operation theater with state-of-the-art facilities and instructed officials to prepare a proposal at the earliest.

The budget of Robert Nursing Home for the year 2023-24 was approved in the meeting. Along with this, instructions were also given to make service and promotion rules along with proper recording of leaves of the employees of the nursing home. It was also decided to increase the salary of the hospital employees by 10 per cent every year. The divisional commissioner and collector also inspected the facilities of the hospital.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, joint commissioner Rajneesh Srivastava, Dr Vijaysen Yashlah, Dr Mukesh Khapra , superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur , regional director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria and other members were also present in the meeting.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)