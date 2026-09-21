Indore Road Collapse: 10-Foot-Deep Pit Opens Outside Pandharinath Police Station |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large section of the cemented road outside Pandharinath Police Station collapsed on Monday morning, creating a pit more than 10 feet deep. No vehicle was passing through the stretch when the road caved in, preventing an accident. The Indore Municipal Corporation received information about the incident around 11 am and sent a team with a JCB machine to fill the pit and begin repair work.

Officials Probe Cause of Road Collapse

Municipal officials said the reason for the sudden collapse is being investigated. They are checking whether leakage, a damaged pipeline, a drainage-related issue or a cavity beneath the road caused the ground to sink.

Local resident Shah Rukh Khan said he had noticed a smaller pit at the location on September 19. He recorded a video and submitted a complaint. However, the road reportedly sank further on Monday, increasing the pit’s depth to more than 10 feet.

Indore Municipal Corporation zonal officer Rahul Suryavanshi said a new road has already been proposed at the location. The civic body filled the pit using around 10 cubic metres of material, equivalent to approximately two vehicle loads. Officials will inspect the area again after one or two days and decide whether additional cement work is required.

Suryavanshi said a drainage line was laid in the area around 10 years ago. The road is also proposed to be widened to 60 feet under the master plan.

Earlier Road Collapse Incidents in Indore

The latest Indore road cave-in is among several such incidents reported recently.

On September 9, paver blocks on Nasiya Road sank at several places after a drainage line was laid. Local traders said the blocks had settled by nearly three feet at some locations. The busy road has several shops and sees regular movement of people and loading vehicles.

Earlier, on August 28, a nearly 20-foot-deep pit appeared on a road in Valmiki Basti at Gadi Adda. More than 10,000 vehicles reportedly use the road daily. A drainage line and chamber are located beneath the affected stretch. Officials suspected that an issue with the drainage line or chamber may have caused the soil below the road to shift.