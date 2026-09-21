Two Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.20 Lakh During Checking Drive In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were caught with MD drugs worth Rs 1.20 lakh during a checking drive in the city, police said on Sunday. Police also seized their motorcycle. Further investigation is underway.

Police identified the accused as Sakir and Mohammad Ali, both residents of Chandan Nagar. The action was taken on Saturday on MR-4 Road in the Rajkumar Mill area.

Police spotted the two men sitting on a black motorcycle with both number plates bent. On seeing the police vehicle, they allegedly appeared nervous. Police stopped and searched them.

Police allegedly recovered 12.13 grams of MD drugs hidden inside the motorcycle's mask. The drugs were valued at around Rs 1.20 lakh.

Police booked the accused under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. They are being questioned about the source of the drugs, suppliers and others allegedly linked to the network.

Police said Mohammad Ali has two previous cases registered against him at Chandan Nagar police station, including cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

Arrest in drugs supply case

Crime Branch officials arrested Mohsin for allegedly supplying MD drugs to an accused held earlier in a drug case.

The action was taken in connection with a case registered on Sep 16 after Zuber Sheikh was arrested with 13.82 grams of MD drugs and a motorcycle.

During questioning, Zuber allegedly told police that he had purchased the drugs from Mohsin. The Crime Branch conducted a technical investigation and traced Mohsin, a resident of Raoji Bazar, before arresting him.

Officials said the investigation is focused on identifying the main source of the drugs and establishing the forward and backward links of the alleged network.