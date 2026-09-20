Proper Nutrition Helps Cancer Patients Cope With Treatment, Experts Say In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in helping cancer patients cope with treatment and recover, experts said at an 'Onco-Nutrition: Advances and Interventions' workshop organised by the Indian Dietetic Association's Madhya Pradesh Chapter in association with IAPEN.

Dr Preeti Shukla, secretary of IDA MP Chapter, said chemotherapy and radiation often cause weight loss and weakness, making nutritional support essential. She urged oncologists to educate patients about appropriate diets.

YT Shivshanker of Tata Memorial Hospital discussed glycemic toxicity and stressed controlling blood sugar.

Dietitians Dr Priya Chitale and Dr Priyanka Chauhan highlighted dietary interventions for ulcers, swallowing difficulties, appetite loss and cancer cachexia.

Proper nutrition essential during cancer treatment: Experts

Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in helping cancer patients cope with treatment and recover, experts said at an Onco-Nutrition: Advances and Interventions workshop organised by the Indian Dietetic Association's Madhya Pradesh Chapter in association with IAPEN.

Dr Preeti Shukla, Secretary of IDA MP Chapter, said chemotherapy and radiation often cause weight loss and weakness, making nutritional support essential.

She urged oncologists to educate patients about appropriate diets.YT Shivshanker of Tata Memorial Hospital discussed glycemic toxicity and stressed controlling blood sugar.

Dietitians Dr Priya Chitale and Dr Priyanka Chauhan highlighted dietary interventions for ulcers, swallowing difficulties, appetite loss and cancer cachexia.