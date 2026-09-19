Rs 1 Click Costs Man ₹91K In Online Dry Fruit Fraud In Indore | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 91,000 by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of changing his payment method while buying dry fruits online within the Kanadiya police station limits.

According to police, the victim, Gurvinder, lodged a complaint saying he ordered figs ('anjeer') and almonds online and paid Rs 1,500. Shortly after, he received a call from an unknown number, with the caller posing as the dry fruit trader.

After gaining Gurvinder's trust, the scammer convinced him that he needed to refund the money by changing his payment method. The fraudster then sent him a link to transfer Rs 1. Upon clicking the link, Rs 91,000 was deducted from Gurvinder's bank account.

Realising he had been scammed, the victim lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline portal and at the Kanadiya police station.

A man was duped of Rs 91,000 by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of changing his payment method while buying dry fruits online within the Kanadiya police station limits.

According to police, the victim, Gurvinder, lodged a complaint saying he ordered figs ('anjeer') and almonds online and paid Rs 1,500. Shortly after, he received a call from an unknown number, with the caller posing as the dry fruit trader.

After gaining Gurvinder's trust, the scammer convinced him that he needed to refund the money by changing his payment method. The fraudster then sent him a link to transfer Rs 1. Upon clicking the link, Rs 91,000 was deducted from Gurvinder's bank account.

Realising he had been scammed, the victim lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline portal and at the Kanadiya police station.

Man loses Rs 91k while buying dry fruits online

A man was duped of Rs 91,000 by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of changing his payment method while buying dry fruits online within the Kanadiya police station limits.

According to police, the victim, Gurvinder, lodged a complaint saying he ordered figs (anjeer) and almonds online and paid Rs 1,500. Shortly after, he received a call from an unknown number, with the caller posing as the dry fruit trader.

After gaining Gurvinder's trust, the scammer convinced him that he needed to refund the money by changing his payment method. The fraudster then sent him a link to transfer Rs 1. Upon clicking the link, Rs 91,000 was deducted from Gurvinder's bank account.

Realising he had been scammed, the victim lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline portal and at the Kanadiya police station.