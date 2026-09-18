Indore This Weekend: From Bhajan Jamming, Soulful Ghazal Evening, Stand Up Comedy & More

Indore Weekend Events |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is gearing up for an eventful weekend, with a diverse line-up of music, comedy, storytelling, poetry and art scheduled for September 19 and 20. From live bhajan jamming and soulful ghazals to stand-up comedy, DJ nights and open-mic sessions, residents have several options to unwind and enjoy. Art lovers can also explore Gond art through a creative workshop, while independent musicians will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and connect with fellow performers in the city.

1. Jam2Gather – Live Bhajan Jamming

For those looking for a musical evening with a devotional touch, Jam2Gather – Live Bhajan Jamming is here. The event promises a contemporary take on traditional bhajans, kirtans and devotional music, with a live band combining traditional sounds with modern jamming.

Date: 19 September 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Cafe Terazza, Indore

Jam2Gather – Live Bhajan Jamming |

2. Mein Ghazal Hu’n – An Evening With Neeru Soni

Music enthusiasts get ready for Neeru Soni's Main Ghazal Hun. The performance brings together ghazals, Hindustani classical music, semi-classical melodies and evergreen Hindi songs. Trained Hindustani classical vocalist Neeru Soni is set to present an intimate, baithak-style musical evening centred around themes of love, nostalgia, hope and self-discovery.

Date: 20 September 2026

Venue: Studio XO, Indore

Main Ghazal Hu'n- Neeru Soni |

3. Best of Indore – The Lineup Show

Comedy lovers can look forward to this one on Saturday evening, Best of Indore – The Lineup Show. The show features a curated lineup of stand-up comedians performing their tested material. Unlike an open mic, the event focuses on established sets and performers who have already performed their material before live audiences.

Date: 19 September 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Comedy Cottage and Coco Events, Indore

Best of Indore- The Lineup show |

4. General Compartment- A Storytelling Show by Ayushi Karsauliya

Storytelling takes centre stage as Ayushi Karsauliya brings her live show to the audience this weekend in Indore. The performance weaves together personal experiences, observations and everyday moments into engaging stories, creating an intimate and relatable experience for the audience.

Date: 20 September 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Coffeenism, Vijan Nagar, Indore

General Compartment- The Story telling Show by Ayushi Karsauliya |

5. DJ Night At Radisson RED

Partygoers in Indore can gear up for an energetic evening of music and dancing at Radisson RED this weekend. The DJ night is set to bring a lively nightlife experience with upbeat music, a vibrant atmosphere and an opportunity for guests to unwind with friends.

Date: 19 September 2026 onwards

Venue: Off the clock, Vijay Nagar, Indore

DJ Night at Radisson RED |

6. Raag Rang- Musical evening and jamming session

Music enthusiasts and independent artists are gearing up for Raag Rang, a highly anticipated community musical gathering is set to place in Indore. The multi-genre event serves as an open jamming session designed to bring together local singers, classical vocalists, instrumentalists, and folk musicians on a single interactive platform.

Date: 19 September 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Arghya Studio, Omex City, Indore

7. Samanvay 2026

The city's thriving cultural community is gearing up for Samanvay 2026, a highly anticipated open-mic evening dedicated to the power of poetry, storytelling, and creative expression.

Date: 20 September 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: Arghya Studio, Indore

8. Gond Art workshop

Indore’s art enthusiasts can explore the vibrant world of Gond art through a hands-on workshop. Guided by an experienced artist, participants will learn traditional techniques, nature-inspired motifs and storytelling elements while creating their own artwork. The session is suitable for beginners and art lovers aged eight years and above.

Date: 20 September 2026 onwards

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Cafe Reuniono, Indore