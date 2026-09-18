Indore This Weekend: From Bhajan Jamming, Soulful Ghazal Evening, Stand Up Comedy & More

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is gearing up for an eventful weekend, with a diverse line-up of music, comedy, storytelling, poetry and art scheduled for September 19 and 20. From live bhajan jamming and soulful ghazals to stand-up comedy, DJ nights and open-mic sessions, residents have several options to unwind and enjoy. Art lovers can also explore Gond art through a creative workshop, while independent musicians will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and connect with fellow performers in the city.
1. Jam2Gather – Live Bhajan Jamming
For those looking for a musical evening with a devotional touch, Jam2Gather – Live Bhajan Jamming is here. The event promises a contemporary take on traditional bhajans, kirtans and devotional music, with a live band combining traditional sounds with modern jamming.
Date: 19 September 2026
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Cafe Terazza, Indore
Jam2Gather – Live Bhajan Jamming |
2. Mein Ghazal Hu’n – An Evening With Neeru Soni
Music enthusiasts get ready for Neeru Soni's Main Ghazal Hun. The performance brings together ghazals, Hindustani classical music, semi-classical melodies and evergreen Hindi songs. Trained Hindustani classical vocalist Neeru Soni is set to present an intimate, baithak-style musical evening centred around themes of love, nostalgia, hope and self-discovery.
Date: 20 September 2026
Venue: Studio XO, Indore
Main Ghazal Hu'n- Neeru Soni |
3. Best of Indore – The Lineup Show
Comedy lovers can look forward to this one on Saturday evening, Best of Indore – The Lineup Show. The show features a curated lineup of stand-up comedians performing their tested material. Unlike an open mic, the event focuses on established sets and performers who have already performed their material before live audiences.
Date: 19 September 2026
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Comedy Cottage and Coco Events, Indore
Best of Indore- The Lineup show |
4. General Compartment- A Storytelling Show by Ayushi Karsauliya
Storytelling takes centre stage as Ayushi Karsauliya brings her live show to the audience this weekend in Indore. The performance weaves together personal experiences, observations and everyday moments into engaging stories, creating an intimate and relatable experience for the audience.
Date: 20 September 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Coffeenism, Vijan Nagar, Indore
General Compartment- The Story telling Show by Ayushi Karsauliya |
5. DJ Night At Radisson RED
Partygoers in Indore can gear up for an energetic evening of music and dancing at Radisson RED this weekend. The DJ night is set to bring a lively nightlife experience with upbeat music, a vibrant atmosphere and an opportunity for guests to unwind with friends.
Date: 19 September 2026 onwards
Venue: Off the clock, Vijay Nagar, Indore
DJ Night at Radisson RED |
6. Raag Rang- Musical evening and jamming session
Music enthusiasts and independent artists are gearing up for Raag Rang, a highly anticipated community musical gathering is set to place in Indore. The multi-genre event serves as an open jamming session designed to bring together local singers, classical vocalists, instrumentalists, and folk musicians on a single interactive platform.
Date: 19 September 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Venue: Arghya Studio, Omex City, Indore
7. Samanvay 2026
The city's thriving cultural community is gearing up for Samanvay 2026, a highly anticipated open-mic evening dedicated to the power of poetry, storytelling, and creative expression.
Date: 20 September 2026
Time: 3:00 PM
Venue: Arghya Studio, Indore
8. Gond Art workshop
Indore’s art enthusiasts can explore the vibrant world of Gond art through a hands-on workshop. Guided by an experienced artist, participants will learn traditional techniques, nature-inspired motifs and storytelling elements while creating their own artwork. The session is suitable for beginners and art lovers aged eight years and above.
Date: 20 September 2026 onwards
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Cafe Reuniono, Indore
Gond Art Workshop |