Indore Road Accident: Vegetable Seller & Friend Die After Speeding Car Hits Scooty Near Marimata Square

Indore Road Accident Claims Lives Of Two Friends Near Marimata Square |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two friends lost their lives after a speeding car allegedly hit their scooter near Marimata Square late on Sunday night. The accident has left two working-class families grieving the sudden loss of their breadwinners.

The deceased were identified as Raj Sonere, 28, and Nandkishore Solanki, 30, both residents of Satya Sai Nagar. According to Banganga police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm when the two friends were out for a ride.

They were reportedly crossing the road near Marimata Square on an Activa scooter when a speeding car crashed into them. The impact threw both men several feet away, leaving them with serious injuries.

People present near the spot immediately stopped the car and helped send the injured men to separate hospitals. However, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Car Seized, Investigation Underway

Following the accident, local residents prevented the car from leaving the scene. The vehicle was later taken to the police station and seized.

Banganga police have registered cases of accidental death and started an investigation. Officials are examining the circumstances that led to the collision, including the speed of the car. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.

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Families Lose Earning Members

Raj worked as an oven technician and is survived by his wife, parents and two brothers. Nandkishore earned his livelihood by selling vegetables. His family includes his father and two brothers.

The deaths of the two friends have cast a pall of gloom over Satya Sai Nagar