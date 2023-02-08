Indore: Revenue generation by tourism sector will double in coming years, says career counsellor and economist Jayantilal Bhandari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting India as a tourist destination, career counsellor and economist Jayantilal Bhandari here on Tuesday said that estimated revenue generation by tourism sector will double in the coming years.

He gave this estimation at a post-Union budget symposium organised by School of Economics, a teaching department of DAVV.

Bhandari focused on schemes for the export sector, like PLI Scheme. He said that for industrial development, the government has focused on 14 industries and received positive returns from these industries.

He stated that India will be a developed nation by 2047 if it continues to innovate and grow in the same direction as it is now.

Apart from Bhandari, the panel of experts included income tax and financial consultant Tribhuvan Sachdeva, IIT Indore faculty Prof Ruchi Sharma, DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, registrar Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja and School of Economics head Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Ahuja highlighted sectors of the economy that were the focus of the budget. He said special attention was paid towards capital expenditure, green economy and green growth.

Jain focused on the research and teaching aspect of the budget, saying that this budget is education and research-friendly.

Sachdeva focused on the issues like old and new tax regimes and the prospects of exemption limits.

Sharma stated that capital accumulation will lead to more investment which will help the nation to innovate.

