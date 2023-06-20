 Indore: Retired Police Personnel Rapes Minor Girl In Indore
Indore: Retired Police Personnel Rapes Minor Girl In Indore

The accused has been identified as Nathuram Dubey and he recently retired from the post of sub-inspector posted at Indore crime branch.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired police personnel posted in Crime Branch allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused committed the crime when the family members of the minor were not at home on Saturday (June 17). A case has been registered at Vijay Nagar police station in the matter in the city.

"The accused is the landlord of the victim and he violated the 11-year-old girl when her family members were not at home. A case was registered into the matter under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonakshi Saxena said.

The police started a search operation to nab the accused, the officer added.

