Indore Residents Clash Over Bike Parking, Throw Stones & Thrash Each Other With Sticks At Chhatripura Area, 5 Critical-- Video

Chhatripura (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups of residents clashed over a vehicle parking at Chhatripura area in Indore on Sunday night. They attacked each other with stones and sticks, and hurled abuses. Several people sustained injuries and five of them are said to be critical.

The incident happened kanjar mohalla under the Biyabani area, Chhatripura, Indore.

According to the police report, there was an altercation between the Otakar family and the other party regarding removing the bike that was parked on the roadside. Within no time, the dispute escalated, and both parties came face-to-face. Both the accused were identified as Rohit and Ankit.

Following the dispute, Rohit called his friends. Similarly, Ankit too got his aides, which escalated the fight.

Following the altercation, members of one side began pelting stones. Approximately four individuals from the opposing side sustained injuries in the incident, while two members of the Otkar family also suffered an injury to the head

Sanjay and Isha from the Otkar family were injured, and 4-5 people from Ankit's side were also injured. All the injured were sent for medical treatment. After that, both parties filed reports.

Indore: Two Groups Clash Over Vehicle Parking In Chhatripura Area; Pelt Stones & Sticks At Each Other#MPNews | #Indore | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/YRwy2sClVa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 27, 2026

Uproar outside the police station at night; a settlement was reached later.

Following the incident, residents of Mata Maharani Nagar reached the police station and created a massive ruckus there as well. To bring the situation under control, the police were compelled to use mild force. Personnel from the Intelligence Branch also arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd.

According to reports, a written settlement was reached between the two parties late at night, subsequent to the registration of an FIR. As of now, the police have not made any arrests.

The police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.