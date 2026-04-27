Indore Police Crack Down On Criminals, Drunk Drivers In Late-Night Drive |

City police crack down on criminals, drunk drivers in late-night drive

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

City police continued action against criminals, anti-social elements, drunk drivers and people involved in illegal activities during a special surprise checking drive conducted across the city late on Saturday.

Under the guidance of Additional CP (Crime) RK Singh, officials from all four police zones conducted checks and patrols under the leadership of their respective DCPs. Senior police officers, station in-charges and police teams were deployed across all police stations from evening until late at night.

During the drive, police checked several known criminals, history-sheeters, knife offenders, surveillance-listed criminals and externed offenders. Of those checked, legal action was taken against 330 people. Police also executed 124 pending warrants in various cases. These included 18 permanent warrants, 30 arrest warrants and 76 bailable warrants.

Additionally, a crackdown on drunk driving was carried out. Police took action against 153 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Their vehicles were seized. Police officials said such action will continue to stop reckless drunk driving that puts lives at risk.