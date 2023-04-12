 Indore: Relief for colleges as DAVV proposal to fix their tuition fees turned down 
Indore: Relief for colleges as DAVV proposal to fix their tuition fees turned down 

Executive council meeting held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to colleges, a proposal to regulate their tuition fees was turned down by the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The university’s proposal was struck down as EC members thought it would stir a hornet’s nest, especially in the assembly elections year.

Some EC members thought it would increase the fees of courses leading to students feeling the pinch. They believed that state government would set aside any such move in the election year.

Earlier, director of college development council, Dr Rajeev Dixit, presented the fee structure prepared by a committee with help from a chartered accountant.

The draft proposed a general fee slab for traditional courses run by colleges under the DAVV. The fee slab was prepared based on an average of three years' balance sheets of nearly 100 colleges.

After giving the presentation based on the parameters on which fee slab was prepared, Dixit rested his case leaving it to the wisdom of the EC members for approval.

EC members noted that if the fee structure was finalised it would lead to an increase in fees of courses as one of the parameters was the salary of teachers. The salary of teachers would have to be hiked at least three times what they pay today.

Take note: EC members claim that none of the private colleges pays UGC scale to the teachers.

Plus, they observed that the government won’t entertain any hike in fees during the election year. Resultantly, the EC dismissed the proposal saying fees should be regulated by DAVV only after obtaining guidance from the government.

The university had readied the draft of the general fee slab following a circular of the Department of Higher Education, which entrusted the responsibility of regulating the college fees to the university concerned.

article-image
