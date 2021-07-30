Indore: Registrations for admission in colleges start from August 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registration for admission of students in the first year of the undergraduate courses and in the first semester of the postgraduate courses is going to start from Saturday.

The classes for session 2021-22 will begin from September 1.

The students get admission in colleges through offline, direct and online modes.

The colleges with minority status admit students through offline mode.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), however, conducts a centralinsed an online admission counselling for admission of students in other colleges.

The DHE is going to open registration window on Saturday. But the minority institutions have to upload the details of students daily they admit through offline mode on e-pravesh website.

Additional director (higher education) in Indore division, Suresh Silawat, says the department will conduct admission in three rounds.

“Unlike last year, the DHE will hold two rounds of centralised online admission counselling and one round of counselling in colleges,” he says.

Last year, the DHE held one round of centralised counselling and two rounds of counseling in colleges.

The admission generally starts in June and classes begin from July 1. Covid-19 has delayed the admission process since last year.

In last academic session, the admission process began from August 5, but, this year, it is starting from August 1.

The admission process has started late this year because of the delay in announcement of Class 12th results.

Similarly, the universities are yet to declare the final year undergraduate results.

Online document verification

In view of Covid-19, the DHE has scrapped the mandatory condition of verification of documents in colleges. The officials will verify the documents online through a helpdesk set up in government colleges.

The students whose documents cannot be verified online have to visit any government college near their homes.

Centralised admission first round

Head UG, PG

Online registrations Aug 1 to Aug 12, Aug 1 to Aug 7

Document verification Aug 2 to Aug 13, Aug 2 to Aug 8

Seat Allotment Aug 20, Aug 14

Fee Payment Aug 20 to Aug 25, Aug 14 to Aug 19

Admission in BEd, MEd also from Aug 1

DHE has also issued guidelines for admission in teachers’ education programmes, including BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd, etc. Like conventional courses, admission in teacher education programme is also starting from August 1 through centralized online counselling. The admission process will complete in three rounds. All rounds will be online.

First round of counselling

Advt publication July 31

Online registrations Aug 1 to Aug 5

Document verification Aug 2 Aug 6

Common merit list Aug 9

Seat allotment Aug 14