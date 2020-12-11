Indore: Raman Scattering can be a cost-effective technique for brain biopsies, reports an IIT Indore research

Indore: Raman Scattering technique can be a very cost-effective tool for patients undergoing brain biopsy for diagnostic purposes, according to a study conducted by scientists of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

The study was conducted for understanding the mechanism of propagation of the widely known cancer-causing virus, Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) in brain cells utilising Raman Spectroscopy (RS).

The study team was led by IIT Indore faculty members Dr Hem Chandra Jha and Dr Rajesh Kumar, assisted by three research scholars Deeksha Tiwari, Shweta Jakhmola, and Devesh Pathak.

EBV can cause cancers like nasopharyngeal carcinoma (a type of head and neck cancer), B-cell (a type of white blood cells) cancer, stomach cancer etc.

“Interestingly, more than 95 percent of the adult population is positive for EBV. However, the infection is mostly asymptomatic, and very little is known about the factors which trigger the development of such disease,” Jha said.

The recent reports of the consistent presence of EBV in brain tissue of the patients suffering from neurological disorders such as Alzheimer, Parkinson and multiple Sclerosis, have made it important to study the mechanism and its probable role in neurodegenerative pathologies.

“The phenomenon of Raman Scattering, first discovered by the Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna, CV Raman, provides information on the structure of any material based on the vibrations produced in them,” he said.