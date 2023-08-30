Indore: Raksha Bandhan To Be Celebrated On Two Consecutive Days This Year

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will be celebrating the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, however, this year the festival will be celebrated on two consecutive days as per the Hindu calendar.

The city markets witnessed huge crowds as people visited to shop for the festival. Buying Rakhis, clothes, gifts, and sweets have been the priority of the people this evening.

Clarifying the Muhurt of the festival Ashok Bhatt, chief priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple said, “This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31. The two dates are because of Bhadra Kaal, during which one should not perform Raksha Bandhan rituals. Therefore, you can tie Rakhi on these two dates. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Kaal's end time is at 9:01 pm on August 30. Thus, you can perform rituals from this time. This year, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will last from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm on August 30, and the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will begin at 6:31 pm and end at 8:11 pm on August 30. The Poornima Tithi (Full Moon) starts on August 30 at 10:58 am and ends on August 31 at 7:05 am.

Muhurt

Starts: 9:02 pm August 30

Ends: 7:05 pm August 31

AICTSL to provide free rides to women

Like every year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the board of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited, has announced free travel for women in city buses, i-buses and electric buses operating in the city.

Every day more than 1.25 lakh women and girl students travel in the buses operated by AICTSL in the city. 400 buses are operated daily in the city. Two and a half lakh passengers travel daily in these buses.

Postmen to deliver Rakhi today till late evening

Owing to the Rakhi festival on Tuesday, postmen will deliver Rakhi at homes of brothers on the day till late evening.

Postmaster general of Indore Zone Preeti Agarwal informed that Indore Postal Zone has made special arrangements to distribute Rakhis sent by sisters to their brothers with love and unwavering faith on this holy festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The postmen and staff working for distribution in all the post offices under Indore zone have been instructed to distribute the rakhi dak received in the post office till late night also. Aggarwal said that the basic purpose of this system is that the rakhi sent by the sisters to their brothers by trusting the post office, can be distributed to the brothers on the day of Raksha Bandhan.