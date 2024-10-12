Indore: Rain Plays Spoilsport, Ravans Get Drenched | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Light rains lashed the city consecutively for the third day on Friday, playing spoilsports in the celebration of Navratri on the last day. The rainfall in the evening also drenched the effigies of Ravan at many places across the city put in place to celebrate Dussehra on Saturday.

The change in weather also pulled down the temperature as it dropped to 30 degree Celsius after more than a fortnight. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather will prevail for the next 3 days. Officials said that the low-pressure area will turn into a depression in the coming days.

This system will move forward. Due to this, there will be thunderstorms and light rains in MP. Such weather is also due to cyclonic circulation. The cold is expected to increase by October 20. The mercury may reach below 20 degrees at night. The day temperature will also start falling in the last days of October.

Before the rain started on Friday, the temperature was 30.1 (-3) degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm. Earlier on Thursday, the day temperature was 31.4 (-2) degrees and the night temperature was 22.8 (+4) degrees Celsius. In this way, the day temperature has dropped by 1 degree in 24 hours. Right now the day temperature remains 3 degrees below the average.

The problems of Ravana Dahan Utsav Samitis have increased due to unseasonal rain. The effigy of Ravan standing in Dussehra Maidan has been damaged. Its head has bent from one side as it got wet. At other places, the members of the committees are busy in saving the Ravan effigies from the rains.

At some places, it was covered with plastic, while at other places different parts of Ravana were taken to nearby tents and covered. Meanwhile, the waterproof Ravana of Ushaganj Chhawni High School ground stood erect even in the rain. Committee members said that the damaged parts of Ravana will be repaired on Friday.

Gautampura receives about 2-inch rainfall

While Indoreans witnessed light showers for last three days, the Gautampura tehsil of Indore district of Indore dist received over 48 mm (1.8 inches) of rainfall on Thursday.